IIM Amritsar Summer Placement: 122 Offers, Ernst & Young Is The Top Recruiter

New Delhi: With Ernst & Young as the top recruiter, IIM Amritsar has witnessed 100 per cent placement for its largest ever batch. IIM Amritsar, being the 15th Indian Institute of Management, boasts of the largest batch size among all new IIMs which started in 2015. The summer placement was held for the batch 2016-2018 of Post Graduate Program in Management (PGP02), which is the second batch of the institute. Ernst and Young was the top recruiter followed by ICICI Lombard, Maruti Suzuki, Shopclues, Toyota, SBI, EXIM Bank, Adani, DHFL Pramerica, PayU, IFFCO, Tega, RBI, Canara Bank and Choco-Swiss.
A total of 51 companies had participated in the IIM Amritsar summer placement. While the highest stipend offered is INR 1.1 lakh, the average stipend offered is INR 49780 thus marking an increase in 49.64% in the average stipend on a year-over-year basis.
Taking the industries into consideration, the highest pick has been for Consulting and Advisory industry followed by FMCG and Edutech. Likewise Sales and Marketing role has seen the greatest intake followed by Consulting, Finance and Operations & Data Analytics.
The batch size of 104 students has witnessed 91:14 male to female ratio in the summer placement. Majority of the offers have been made to students with ECE/ Electrical and Mechanical/ Automobile/ Avionics educational background.
Among all those who bagged lucrative internship offers through IIM Amritsar summer placement 2016-2018, majority were freshers.
"Increasing the batch intake from 49 to 105 in the second year of inception, had its own challenges. There were lot of speculations regarding this move but we strongly believed that with bigger batch strength, learning will be better, as this increases competitive nature among them. Perseverance for hard work and zeal to succeed among the student fraternity along with the strong support from IIM K, the mentor institution, made this giant leap possible. The resounding success of this placement season stands testimony to the student quality of the institute", said Prof. Kulbhushan Balooni, Director (In-charge), Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode & Mentor Director, IIM Amritsar.
