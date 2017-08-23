IIM Ahmedabad's PGP-FABM Programme Reaches Out To North-East

Prof. Ranjan Ghosh, a faculty member at IIM Ahmedabad and program officials that run the day-to-day administration of this key program represented the B-School.
The roadshow at CAEPHT, on 14th August 2017 was special as IIM Ahmedabad was also represented by two of its illustrious alumni - Mr. Prem Das Rai, Member of Parliament, Government of India from Sikkim (1978 batch) and Mr. Tenzing Lepcha, the young and dynamic officer of Indian Police Service, who is currently serving as the Superintendent of Police, East Sikkim (2009 batch).
Over 200 hundred students attended the event and interacted with the faculty and staff.
Agri College in Sikkim. IIM A came to showcase Agri Mgmnt Course. Very uplifting. Many students should sit for CAT. @iambhutia@sikkimgovtpic.twitter.com/lLqdTf1plu- PD Rai (@PremDasRai) August 14, 2017
Speaking at the event Prof. Ghosh emphasized the huge role food and agri-business sector plays in nation building and economic development. He highlighted the high demand for skilled managers in this sector who can work across the agri-food value chain and ensure high profits as well as re-distribution among farmers.
In Assam Agricultural University (AAU), Jorhat, on the 17th of August 2017, Prof. Ghosh emphasized that with a little bit of awareness and smart preparation the dream of making into IIM Ahmedabad was very much achievable for students of North East.
'I was not even aware that PGP-FABM of IIMA is a niche program dedicated to management education in the agri-food sector and that with a background in agriculture and allied sector education, we stand a good chance to make it to the program', said Jagan Jyoti Barua, the student General Secretary of the college and a 4th year undergraduate student with an interest in a management career in the tea industry.
