IIM Ahmedabad's ePGP Diploma Announces Bank Loan

Ahmedabad: Launched in January this year, Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad's two year ePGP programme has received an overwhelming response with more than 2,000 aspiring professionals registering interest in it. Cognizant of the financial constraints of these professionals, IIMA has organized for students who are selected for the programme a loan facility on attractive terms, said a statement from IIM Ahmedabad on Friday.
"The ePGP programme is designed in line with other long duration diploma programmes. Considering the programme duration and its value, a loan facility at attractive terms has been made available to students," said ePGP Programme Chair Professor Biju Varkkey of IIMA.
The objective of the programme is to impart management education to junior, middle, and senior level professionals and entrepreneurs seeking skills and strategies to take their organizations to the next level.
The course which is imparted over more than 600 classroom sessions, provides the participants with leadership skills for the knowledge economy, through an innovative curriculum.
