IIM Ahmedabad Class Of 2018 Placements: Amazon Tops With 21 Offers

Ahmedabad: The summer placement process for the Class of 2018 of the Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad was successfully completed in November 2016 within three clusters with students being placed across sectors and functions of their choice. More than 105 firms participated in the summer placement process in IIM Ahmedabad and Amazon topped with 21 offers. This year, the students also had the opportunity to work under the mentorship of Centre for Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship (CUE), IIM Ahmedabad on their entrepreneurial ideas in the Summers of 2017 and five students opted out of placements process to work on their own ventures.
Recruiters in the management and niche consulting domain included Accenture Strategy, Alvarez & Marsal, A.T. Kearney, Bain & Co., Deloitte USI, McKinsey & Co., Monitor Deloitte, Parthenon, Roland Berger, Strategy&, The Boston Consulting Group, among others. Prominent recruiters in the investment banking and markets space include Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML), Citibank, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley and Standard Chartered.
Among the Banking, Financial Services & Insurance recruiters, American Express, Altisource, Axis Bank, FinIQ, RBL and Yes Bank extended offers.
Sales and marketing roles were offered by the regular recruiters like AB InBev, General Mills, HUL, Marico, Mondelez, Nestle, P&G, Reckitt Benckiser, Star TV, Vodafone, Wipro, among others. The general management cohort saw participation from Airtel, Aditya Birla Group, Tata Administrative Services, CK Birla, Reliance and Mahindra & Mahindra. The Internet, Technology & E-commerce space had recruiters like Amazon, Directl, Microsoft, Ola Cabs, Sprinklr, Zilingo among the others.
Top recruiters
The top offers across clusters, with double digit offers each, were from Accenture Strategy, Aditya Birla Group, Amazon, Bain & Co., H U L, Goldman Sachs, McKinsey & Co., TAS and The Boston Consulting Group. Amazon made the highest offers at the end of the summer placement process with 21 offers. In the Consulting domain, BCG, Bain and Mckinsey made 14, 12 and 13 offers each respectively. Among global investment banks, BAML and Citibank were the largest recruiters, having picked 6 and 5 students each for roles in financial markets, investment banking and financial strategy.
Read: IIM Ahmedabad Invites Funding Support For Conservation And Restoration Of Louis Kahn Infrastructure At Heritage Campus
In the sales and marketing domain, HUL, Vodafone and P&G made 10, 9 and7 offers each. Amongst general management firms, Aditya Birla Group and Tata Administrative Services made 10 offers each. In the technology sector, Amazon was the largest recruiter having extended 21 offers to students for roles in marketing, operations, product marketing and product management.
Entrepreneurship
5 students opted out of the summer placement process to work on their own ventures, under the guidance and mentorship of CUE, this year. The number of students opting out to start out their own ventures has been increasing over the years.
Click here for more Education News