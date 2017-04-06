IIEST Shibpur, Indian Paint Association Collaborate For Programme

Kolkata: The Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST), Shibpur, and the Indian Paint Association (IPA) on Thursday signed a deal for a masters programme in Coating Sciences and Technology for the academic session beginning July 2017. As per the deal, the IPA will help IIEST frame curriculum in a more industry-specific manner.
It will also organise development programmes for faculty members helping them get greater exposures to industrial problems.
"This collaborative education and research programme will go a long way in creating appropriate manpower who will be able to serve the coating industry - an extremely important segment of the manufacturing industry. Our collaboration will be based on development of advanced technology in the area of corrosion and coating," Ajoy Kumar Ray, Director, IIEST, said during the signing.
Subir Bose, former president, IPA, and Kalyan Kumar Bhar, Dean, Research and Development, IIEST, signed the deal in the presence of Ray.
The IPA will also develop innovative technology solutions in related areas. Joint research projects would also be undertaken and joint academic activities such as short term courses, seminars, workshops and conferences will also be formulated.
Internship and placements of students are the two major outcomes expected from this partnership.
