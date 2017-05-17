IIEST Develops India's First Smart Grid Project, To Be Inaugurated By Pranab Mukherjee

The Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST) has successfully created the country's first smart grid project, which will generate power from renewable sources of energy. The project will soon be inaugurated by President Pranab Mukherjee, IIEST Director Prof Ajoy Kumar Roy told PTI. "The smart grid will be synchronised to generate power from solar, wind and vegetable waste resources, depending on the weather conditions and availability of waste products. It is the first of its kind in the country," Roy said."The power to be generated from solar energy depends on the availability of sunlight while wind energy will be produced during nor'wester and tropical storm. The power from biogas will be generated from vegetable waste collected from the campus kitchen and outside markets," the professor said."In the integrated project, by the Centre for Excellence for Green Energy Systems (CEGESS) of the institute, we are aiming to generate 32 kw of power from whichever resource available and synchronise the smart grid to take the power in the system for use. Thus we will not be depending on one resource," Roy said. Roy added that the world will be faced with serious situation with the depletion of hydrocarbon source."Since coal-hydrocarbon based energy technology leads to environmental degradation, the future lies in renewable energy based technology," he said.The eminent scientist said, this being the age of smart technology, the institute needed to look forward. "The government planners and academicians should be involved in big way as technology is changing very very fast. "The next 50 years will witness unimaginable change in technology, which cannot be static," he added.