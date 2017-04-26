IICA, NSDC To Forge Collaboration On Skills And CSR

IICA, NSDC To Forge Collaboration On Skills And CSR New Delhi: Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA) and National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) will join hands to set up collaboration on skills and in areas of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). Manish Kumar, Managing Director and CEO, NSDC, while on an invited visited to the IICA yesterday, mentioned the "areas of synergy" and "common grounds" that both the organisations can identify for working together.



Mr. Kumar further said that the two organisations can collaborate in areas including but not limited to MSME, Corporate Governance, CSR, Business Innovation, E Governance and Corporate Communication.



He also gave a detailed account of NSDC's mandate as well as delivery mechanisms. The present visit was aimed at exploring synergy and partnership between the two institutions, which in turn, would lead to effective collaborative work, said a statement from Ministry of Corporate Affairs.



Speaking on the occasion, Sunil Arora, DG and CEO, IICA reiterated the possibility of both the organisations working together covering several domains. Highlighting the need for a close coordination and regular interaction, Mr. Arora suggested that teams from both organisations should work towards closing a MoU within a specified period of time.



Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA)



Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA) is an autonomous organisation working under the aegis of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. Set up as the premier organisation that aims at providing astute and credible intellectual leadership in corporate regulation, governance and running sustainable businesses, IICA is a capacity development and service delivery institute.



The institute works through a network of Schools and Centres based in its campus at Manesar in Haryana.



National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC)



The National Skill Development Corporation, (NSDC) is a unique Public Private Partnership in India, working under the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship. It aims to promote skill development by catalysing creation of large, quality, for-profit vocational institutions. NSDC provides funding to build scalable, for-profit vocational training initiatives. Its mandate is also to enable support systems such as quality assurance, information systems and train the trainer academies either directly or through partnerships.



