IGNOU Website Ignou.ac.in Goes Down; Know How To Download Results, Hall Tickets

The IGNOU B.Ed examination will be held from 10.00 am to 12.00 pm.
IGNOU Results, Hall Tickets: How to download
Normally, the results of exams conducted by IGNOU are uploaded on the student's services link of IGNOU. The students are advised to wait to for the return of the official website for downloading the results.
For downloading the hall tickets of the IGNOU hall tickets Re Conduct of June-2017 Term End Examination, a link is still open there and the students may access that after clicking on this link: Click here.
The students who want to download this IGNOU hall ticket have to enter the nine digit enrollment number, program details and then click submit for this.
Candidates who had registered for the IGNOU B.Ed examination may download their hall tickets once website is back.
Though, an official from IGNOU told NDTV that there are alternative links for downloading the hall tickets are available online, we were able to find the IGNOU Openmat and June 2017 term end re-examination hall tickets link online. (Click here for IGNOU Openmat hall ticket link)
IGNOU had declared the June term end exam result on 11 August 2017. While the result was declared, that time also, some students had faced glitches in checking their result.
IGNOU B.Ed. Entrance Exam Hall Ticket: How to download
The students may follow these steps to download their hall tickets once the portal is back:
Step One: Go to the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in
Step Two: Click on the hall ticket or admit card link given on the homepage
Step Three: Enter your name or part of name
Step Four: Candidates who know their enrolment number can directly use the same to download the hall ticket
