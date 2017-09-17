IGNOU Website Ignou.ac.in Goes Down; Know How To Download Results, Hall Tickets Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU)'s official website, ignou.ac.in is not responding from the evening and the according to sources, this might be happening because of large number of students are trying to access the website to download results and admit cards of exams the varsity is holding right now.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT IGNOU Results, Hall Tickets: Know how to download from ignou.ac.in New Delhi: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU)'s official website, ignou.ac.in is not responding from the evening and the according to sources, this might be happening because of large number of students are trying to access the website to download results and admit cards the varsity is holding right now. The IGNOU website has gone down from the evening today and IGNOU has recently opened the



The IGNOU B.Ed examination will be held from 10.00 am to 12.00 pm.

IGNOU Results, Hall Tickets: How to download IGNOU Results, Hall Tickets: Know how to download from ignou.ac.in



Normally, the results of exams conducted by IGNOU are uploaded on the student's services link of IGNOU. The students are advised to wait to for the return of the official website for downloading the results.



For downloading the hall tickets of the IGNOU hall tickets Re Conduct of June-2017 Term End Examination, a link is still open there and the students may access that after clicking on this link:



The students who want to download this IGNOU hall ticket have to enter the nine digit enrollment number, program details and then click submit for this.



Candidates who had registered for the IGNOU B.Ed examination may download their hall tickets once website is back.



Though, an official from IGNOU told NDTV that there are alternative links for downloading the hall tickets are available online, we were able to find the IGNOU Openmat and June 2017 term end re-examination hall tickets link online. (Click here for IGNOU Openmat hall ticket link)



IGNOU had declared the



IGNOU B.Ed. Entrance Exam Hall Ticket: How to download



The students may follow these steps to download their hall tickets once the portal is back:



Step One: Go to the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in



Step Two: Click on the hall ticket or admit card link given on the homepage



Step Three: Enter your name or part of name



Step Four: Candidates who know their enrolment number can directly use the same to download the hall ticket



Click here for more





Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU)'s official website, ignou.ac.in is not responding from the evening and the according to sources, this might be happening because of large number of students are trying to access the website to download results and admit cards the varsity is holding right now. The IGNOU website has gone down from the evening today and IGNOU has recently opened the window to download the hall tickets or admit cards of IGNOU Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) entrance examination which is scheduled to be conducted on 24 September 2017.The IGNOU B.Ed examination will be held from 10.00 am to 12.00 pm.Normally, the results of exams conducted by IGNOU are uploaded on the student's services link of IGNOU. The students are advised to wait to for the return of the official website for downloading the results.For downloading the hall tickets of the IGNOU hall tickets Re Conduct of June-2017 Term End Examination, a link is still open there and the students may access that after clicking on this link: Click here The students who want to download this IGNOU hall ticket have to enter the nine digit enrollment number, program details and then click submit for this.Candidates who had registered for the IGNOU B.Ed examination may download their hall tickets once website is back.Though, an official from IGNOU told NDTV that there are alternative links for downloading the hall tickets are available online, we were able to find the IGNOU Openmat and June 2017 term end re-examination hall tickets link online. (for IGNOU Openmat hall ticket link)IGNOU had declared the June term end exam result on 11 August 2017. While the result was declared, that time also, some students had faced glitches in checking their result.The students may follow these steps to download their hall tickets once the portal is back:Step One: Go to the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.inStep Two: Click on the hall ticket or admit card link given on the homepageStep Three: Enter your name or part of nameStep Four: Candidates who know their enrolment number can directly use the same to download the hall ticketClick here for more Education News