IGNOU Signs MoU With NHRC For Online Programme On Human Rights For Police Personnel

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to develop a new online Advance Programme on Human Rights for the Police Personnel and update/ revise the existing course contents of Basic Programme on Human Rights and Training of Trainers Programme on Human Rights for the police personnel. The MoU was signed by the Registrar (Admin) of IGNOU, Mr. S.K. Sharma and J.S. Kochher, Joint Secretary, NHRC at Manav Adhikar Bhawan Block-C, GPO Complex, INA, New Delhi.



The new awareness generation programme will be developed jointly by NHRC and IGNOU for judiciary, police personnel, public servants, parliamentarians, universities, colleges and common people.



Prof. Ravindra Kumar, VC, IGNOU, elaborating how students would learn the course said that, "IGNOU's Inter University Consortium (IUC) platform and SWAYAM portal will be used for disseminating information on Human Rights to the proposed target groups. IGNOU's regional centers will be used as training centers for spreading human rights education. The material developed will be in the form of e-books and printed books."



The six units of the existing online programme on Human Rights for the Police Personnel shall be updated along with the e-content on the IGNOU portal. The units will be more interactive and multimedia tools will be used to make it simple and interesting for the constables to sub-Inspector level which constitutes 80 per cent of the Police Force.



Training material will be developed for conducting training programmes for the Trainers Training for another existing programme on Human Rights for the Police Personnel.



Other officials present during the MoU signing were Asst. Prof. Mansi Sharma, Programme Coordinator, School of Law, IGNOU, Prof. Uma Kanjilal, Director, IUC, IGNOU and Prof. T. U. Fulzele, Director, School of Law, IGNOU.



