IGNOU Planning To Introduce Course On Spiritualism From August

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is likely to offer courses in spiritualism and moral education in association with the Swaminarayan Sansthan from August this year. All the centres of the organisation in India and abroad will cater as study centres for IGNOU. "The varsity is mulling to establish a Swaminarayan Chair at its campus, and start value education and spiritualism programmes by August 2017," the vice-chancellor of IGNOU, Ravindra Kumar, said in a release."The collaboration will make all the centres of Swaminarayan Sansthan in India and in abroad IGNOU study and exam centres for the programmes," he said.The syllabus for the course 'Pracheen Bhartiya Sabhyata Aivam Sanskriti' is also in the final stage of approval, he said."We look forward to teach today's generation the rich culture and values of India," a representative from the Swaminarayan Sansthan said in the release.