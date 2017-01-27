IGNOU OPENMAT XLI 2017 Entrance Test For Management Courses On February 5

New Delhi: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) today announced the entrance exam for its management programmes (OPENMAT - XLI) starting from July 2017 would be held on February 5. The test will be conducted at 60 examination centres spread all over the country accommodating 2,912 candidates, the university said in a statement. "The hall tickets have already been uploaded on the university website. The candidates have been informed through SMS to download the hall ticket for appearing in the February 5 entrance test. The Hall Tickets can be downloaded by the candidates after entering their name', added the release posted in IGNOU website.
Hall Ticket of OPENMAT 2017
If the candidates are unable to download the Hall Ticket, they can contact the Regional Centre of IGNOU and obtain the information of Examination Centre allocated to them from there. The candidates after getting the information may report to the exam centre allocated to them with recent passport size photograph. The candidates will have to submit an undertaking at the Examination Centre stating that in the event of information furnished by them is found to be incorrect, their candidature will be cancelled. According to the notification, candidates must report at the Exam Centre 45 minutes before commencement of OPENMAT 2017.
How to download your Hall Ticket of OPENMAT XLI 2017
Step 1: Go to the official website of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), http://ignou.ac.in/
Step 2: Click on the link "Hall Ticket for OPENMAT-XLI Examination 2017new"
Step 3: Enter Your Name or Enrollment number to get the hall ticket
(With inputs from IANS)
Click here for more Education News