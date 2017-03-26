IGNOU New Vice Chancellor Appointment: HRD Ministry Starts Process

The HRD ministry has set in motion the process to appoint the next Vice-Chancellor of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) even as the incumbent continues to remain on forced leave. The ministry had initiated an inquiry against Professor M Aslam on allegations of shortfalls, irregularities and excessive action committed by IGNOU between October 2011 and November 2014. While he was sent on forced leave, the committee probing the issue had submitted its report to the Human Resource Development Ministry which was forwarded to President Pranab Mukherjee, who is its Visitor.The President has not given his opinion yet on the inquiry report even as Aslam's tenure draws to an end in few months."The university has forwarded names of two candidates as its recommendation for the top post. HRD minister Prakash Javadekar is yet to add his recommendation to the list and forward the panel to the President," a source said.Aslam had filed an RTI application in 2014 seeking a copy of allegations on the functioning of IGNOU, and a second RTI application in November 2015 seeking a copy of the inquiry report sent to the President in his capacity as the university's visitor.He had come under attack for his decisions, especially the to discontinue the community college scheme that left thousands of students including soldiers, airmen and sailors without certificates and diplomas.He is also accused of administrative irregularities and wrongdoing in appointment of faculties.After Aslam went on leave pending an inquiry, Nageshwar Rao was appointed as the acting Vice Chancellor. He later demitted office after he was appointed as VC of the Uttarakhand Open University.Ravindra Kumar, the senior-most Professor among the Directors of the School of Studies is currently the acting VC of the University.