IGNOU To Conduct B.Ed. Entrance Exam On 24 September, Download Hall Ticket

Candidates can download the hall ticket at ignou.ac.in.

Education | | Updated: September 14, 2017 21:19 IST
New Delhi:  Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will conduct entrance examination for admission to B.Ed course on 24 September 2017. The examination will be held from 10.00 am to 12.00 pm. Candidates who had registered for the examination can download their hall tickets now. The hall tickets are available online at the official website of IGNOU ignou.ac.in. In order to avoid last minute rush, candidates are suggested to download the hall ticket in advance and check the particulars mentioned there like exam centre code, subject code, exam venue, etc.

IGNOU had declared the June term end exam result on 11 August 2017. While the result was declared, some students faced glitches in checking their result. The University also said that pending result, if any, would follow shortly. The result for majority of students also allowed them to apply for  re-checking or improvement exam.

How to download IGNOU B.Ed. Entrance Exam Hall Ticket?
Step 1: Go to the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the hall ticket link
Step 3: Enter your name or part of name
Step 4: Candidates who know their enrolment number can directly use the same to download the hall ticket

IGNOU will select candidates on the basis of their performance in the exam and verification of documents.

