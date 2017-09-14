IGNOU To Conduct B.Ed. Entrance Exam On 24 September, Download Hall Ticket Candidates can download the hall ticket at ignou.ac.in.

Share EMAIL PRINT IGNOU Hall Ticket Released For B.Ed. Entrance Exam 2018 New Delhi: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will conduct entrance examination for admission to B.Ed course on 24 September 2017. The examination will be held from 10.00 am to 12.00 pm. Candidates who had registered for the examination can download their hall tickets now. The hall tickets are available online at the official website of IGNOU ignou.ac.in. In order to avoid last minute rush, candidates are suggested to download the hall ticket in advance and check the particulars mentioned there like exam centre code, subject code, exam venue, etc.



on 11 August 2017. While the result was declared, some students faced glitches in checking their result. The University also said that pending result, if any, would follow shortly. The result for majority of students also allowed them to apply for re-checking or improvement exam.



How to download IGNOU B.Ed. Entrance Exam Hall Ticket?

Step 1: Go to the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the hall ticket link

Step 3: Enter your name or part of name

Step 4: Candidates who know their enrolment number can directly use the same to download the hall ticket



IGNOU will select candidates on the basis of their performance in the exam and verification of documents.



Read: IGNOU Confers 11 Lakh certificates To Army, IAF Personnel



Click here for more



Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will conduct entrance examination for admission to B.Ed course on 24 September 2017. The examination will be held from 10.00 am to 12.00 pm. Candidates who had registered for the examination can download their hall tickets now. The hall tickets are available online at the official website of IGNOU ignou.ac.in. In order to avoid last minute rush, candidates are suggested to download the hall ticket in advance and check the particulars mentioned there like exam centre code, subject code, exam venue, etc. IGNOU had declared the June term end exam result on 11 August 2017. While the result was declared, some students faced glitches in checking their result. The University also said that pending result, if any, would follow shortly. The result for majority of students also allowed them to apply for re-checking or improvement exam.Step 1: Go to the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.inStep 2: Click on the hall ticket linkStep 3: Enter your name or part of nameStep 4: Candidates who know their enrolment number can directly use the same to download the hall ticketIGNOU will select candidates on the basis of their performance in the exam and verification of documents.Click here for more Education News