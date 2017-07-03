IGNOU Announces Course Fee Waiver For Transgender Students

JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar, who was the Chief Guest, urged the teaching community to give precedence to quality of life rather standard of living.
Also present was former VC of Telangana's Kakatiya University Y Vaikuntham. He advocated spending 6 per cent of the GDP on education. "The government should give freedom and spend 6 per cent of the GDP on education. Main thrust should be to devise effective strategies to address the challenges to the growth of education in India and to realise the potential of the country's demographic dividend as envisaged in the national education policy of 2016," said Vaikuntham.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)