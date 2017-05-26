IGNOU Admit Card Released For June-End Term Exam 2017 Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released admit cards for the June 2017 end term examination.

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released admit cards for the June 2017 end term examination. Enrolled students can now download the hall ticket at the official web portal of the Board at ignou.ac.in. The admit cards have been released by IGNOU for the examination last date for submission of form for which was 30 April. Candidates had to pay Rs 120 as registration fee for the exam; however the late fee for submission of form was Rs 1000.Go to the official website of the Board at ignou.ac.inEnter the details asked for to download admit cardGet the admit cardTake its printoutIGNOU is planning to introduce course on spiritualism and moral education in association with the Swaminarayan Sansthan from August 2017. "The varsity is mulling to establish a Swaminarayan Chair at its campus, and start value education and spiritualism programmes by August 2017," the vice-chancellor of IGNOU, Ravindra Kumar, said in a release."The collaboration will make all the centres of Swaminarayan Sansthan in India and in abroad IGNOU study and exam centres for the programmes," he further added.Click here for more Education News