IGNOU To Conduct Entrance Test For MPhil, PhD Programmes On 20 August IGNOU will release the admit cards for the MPhil, PhD entrance exam on 14 August. Last date has also been extended for for masters, bachelors degree, diploma, and PG Diploma programmes.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT IGNOU Admission 2017: Entrance Test For MPhil, PhD Programmes On 20 August New Delhi: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will conduct entrance tests for admission to MPhil and PhD programmes on 20 August 2017. Admit cards for the same will be available from 14 August onwards, for candidates to download. IGNOU has also extended the admission deadline for masters, bachelor’s degree, diploma, and PG Diploma programmes, including the semester based programmes till 18 August 2017. "Due to heavy traffic on the online admission server, the system response is slow. As a result, many applicants willing to apply for admission are unable to apply," chief of IGNOU's e-support department V P Rupam had told to PTI.



Candidates who are all prepared to appear for the entrance tests should monitor the official website regularly for timely updates. Those, who have not applied yet for the admission should do so at the earliest, instead of waiting for the last day.



The entrance exam will be held for granting admission to eligible candidates in PhD programmes (Geology, French, Geography, Journalism & Mass Communication, Statistics, Physics, Chemistry, Gender & Development Studies, Theatre Arts, Biochemistry, Women’s Studies, Fine Arts ) and MPhil (Chemistry & Geography).



(With Inputs From PTI)

Click here for more





Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will conduct entrance tests for admission to MPhil and PhD programmes on 20 August 2017. Admit cards for the same will be available from 14 August onwards, for candidates to download. IGNOU has also extended the admission deadline for masters, bachelor’s degree, diploma, and PG Diploma programmes, including the semester based programmes till 18 August 2017. "Due to heavy traffic on the online admission server, the system response is slow. As a result, many applicants willing to apply for admission are unable to apply," chief of IGNOU's e-support department V P Rupam had told to PTI.Candidates who are all prepared to appear for the entrance tests should monitor the official website regularly for timely updates. Those, who have not applied yet for the admission should do so at the earliest, instead of waiting for the last day.The entrance exam will be held for granting admission to eligible candidates in PhD programmes (Geology, French, Geography, Journalism & Mass Communication, Statistics, Physics, Chemistry, Gender & Development Studies, Theatre Arts, Biochemistry, Women’s Studies, Fine Arts ) and MPhil (Chemistry & Geography).(With Inputs From PTI)Click here for more Education News