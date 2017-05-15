IGNOU Admission 2017: Online Application Process Starts; Apply Now At Ignou.ac.in Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has begun the online application process for admission to its distance programs for the July 2017 session. The last date to apply for programs at IGNOU is June 30, 2017.

54 Shares EMAIL PRINT IGNOU Admission 2017: Online Application Process Starts New Delhi: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has begun the online application process for admission to its distance programs for the July 2017 session. The last date to apply for programs at IGNOU is June 30, 2017. The application process is online and candidates interested in applying can also pay application fee in the online mode making it easier for students across the country to apply to IGNOU. The admission process is open for under graduate, post graduate, Diploma, Post Graduate Diploma, and Certificate courses in various disciplines.



IGNOU Admission 2017 Application Process



The online application form can be filled on www.onlineadmission.ignou.ac.in. To apply online, you will need to upload the following documents: Scanned latest Photograph (Maximum 100 KB)

Scanned your latest Signature (Maximum 100 KB)

Scanned copy of your Age Proof.

Scanned copy of your relevant Educational Qualifications (Maximum 400 KB)

Scanned Copy of your Experience Certificate (If Any). (Maximum 400 KB)

Scanned Copy of your Category Certificate, if belongs to SC/ST/OBC. (Maximum

400 KB)

Scanned Copy of your BPL Certificate, If Below Poverty Line. (Must be less than 400 KB) Read Here: Delhi University Announces Admission Schedule For 2017-18 Academic Session



Online Fee Payment



Students applying to any program at IGNOU can submit course fee in online mode only using a valid credit or debit card or via the netbanking mode. Make sure to check course fee before you begin the online application process.



Students should also remember to provide correct and their current correspondence address while filling the form as the university will send acknowledgement card, admission card and study material on the correspondence address provided.



After completing the application process, do not forget to take a print out of the completed application form for future reference.



Click here for more



Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has begun the online application process for admission to its distance programs for the July 2017 session. The last date to apply for programs at IGNOU is June 30, 2017. The application process is online and candidates interested in applying can also pay application fee in the online mode making it easier for students across the country to apply to IGNOU. The admission process is open for under graduate, post graduate, Diploma, Post Graduate Diploma, and Certificate courses in various disciplines.The online application form can be filled on www.onlineadmission.ignou.ac.in. To apply online, you will need to upload the following documents:Students applying to any program at IGNOU can submit course fee in online mode only using a valid credit or debit card or via the netbanking mode. Make sure to check course fee before you begin the online application process.Students should also remember to provide correct and their current correspondence address while filling the form as the university will send acknowledgement card, admission card and study material on the correspondence address provided.After completing the application process, do not forget to take a print out of the completed application form for future reference.Click here for more Education News