IGNOU Admission 2017: Online Application Process Starts; Apply Now At Ignou.ac.in

IGNOU Admission 2017 Application Process
The online application form can be filled on www.onlineadmission.ignou.ac.in. To apply online, you will need to upload the following documents:
- Scanned latest Photograph (Maximum 100 KB)
- Scanned your latest Signature (Maximum 100 KB)
- Scanned copy of your Age Proof.
- Scanned copy of your relevant Educational Qualifications (Maximum 400 KB)
- Scanned Copy of your Experience Certificate (If Any). (Maximum 400 KB)
- Scanned Copy of your Category Certificate, if belongs to SC/ST/OBC. (Maximum
- 400 KB)
- Scanned Copy of your BPL Certificate, If Below Poverty Line. (Must be less than 400 KB)
Online Fee Payment
Students applying to any program at IGNOU can submit course fee in online mode only using a valid credit or debit card or via the netbanking mode. Make sure to check course fee before you begin the online application process.
Students should also remember to provide correct and their current correspondence address while filling the form as the university will send acknowledgement card, admission card and study material on the correspondence address provided.
After completing the application process, do not forget to take a print out of the completed application form for future reference.
