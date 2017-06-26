IGNOU Admission 2017: Know Important Dates For Registration Admission to various programmes at Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is going on and the registration is nearing end. Candidates should apply right away, if they haven't yet.

New Delhi: Admission to various programmes at Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is going on and the registration is nearing end. Candidates should apply right away, if they haven't yet. The last date for admission to Certificate programmes is 30 June 2017. The admission forms will be accepted by IGNOU online at onlineadmission.ignou.ac.in. Candidates are suggested to go through the Common Prospectus 2017-2018 available at the admission web portal of IGNOU. Section 6 of the prospectus consists of the details of the University rules.



The last date for submission of application for Master's degree, Bachelor's degree and Diploma programmes is 31 July 2017.



'Any educational qualification awarded by the Private Universities established under the provisions of the "Chhattisgarh Niji Kshetra Vishwavidyalaya (Sthapana Aur Viniyaman), Adhiniyam, 2002" are non-existent and can not be considered for admission to any Academic Programme in IGNOU.'



As per the prospectus, students already enrolled in a programme longer than one year duration can register for any certificate programme of 6 months duration. 'However, if there is any clash of dates of counselling or examination schedule between the two programmes taken, University will not be in a position to make adjustment.'



Fees can be paid through credit card, net banking, debit card and ATM card.



Click here for more



