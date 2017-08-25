ICSI CS 2017: Result For Executive And Professional Programme Announced At Icsi.edu The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the result for the professional programme and executive programme exams held in June 2017. The result is available on the official website.

11 Shares EMAIL PRINT ICSI CS 2017: Result For Executive And Professional Programme Announced New Delhi: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the result for the professional programme and executive programme exams held in June 2017. The result is available on the official website. As per the official website, Ranjith Kumar Dasa Ramesh Babu has topped the exam for Professional Programme Examination. Puneeta Goyal has emerged as the All India Topper in the Executive Programme Examination. The result and the All India Merit List can be accessed from the official website.



In the executive programme, 2.89% of candidates passed in both modules. Individually 9.50% candidates appearing in the exam have cleared module I and 9.98% have passed in module II.



In the professional programme, 2.99% of candidates passed in all modules. Individually, 10.44% students passed in module I, 17% in module II and 17.90% cleared module III.



The result is available including the subject wise breakup of marks on the website of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (www.icsi.edu). Students of the Executive programme can also download their e-marks statement form the website.



The result is also being sent via email to the students who had registered for the same on the official website.



How to check ICSI Executive/Professional Programme Result?



Step one: Go to the official website of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India: http://www.icsi.edu/.

Step two: Click on the result link.

Step three: Select your examination, executive or professional from the drop down box.

Step four: Entre your roll number and submit.

Step five: View your result and take a printout.



Click here for more





The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the result for the professional programme and executive programme exams held in June 2017. The result is available on the official website. As per the official website, Ranjith Kumar Dasa Ramesh Babu has topped the exam for Professional Programme Examination. Puneeta Goyal has emerged as the All India Topper in the Executive Programme Examination. The result and the All India Merit List can be accessed from the official website.In the executive programme, 2.89% of candidates passed in both modules. Individually 9.50% candidates appearing in the exam have cleared module I and 9.98% have passed in module II.In the professional programme, 2.99% of candidates passed in all modules. Individually, 10.44% students passed in module I, 17% in module II and 17.90% cleared module III.The result is available including the subject wise breakup of marks on the website of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (www.icsi.edu). Students of the Executive programme can also download their e-marks statement form the website.The result is also being sent via email to the students who had registered for the same on the official website.Step one: Go to the official website of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India: http://www.icsi.edu/.Step two: Click on the result link.Step three: Select your examination, executive or professional from the drop down box.Step four: Entre your roll number and submit.Step five: View your result and take a printout.Click here for more Education News