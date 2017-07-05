ICSI CS Foundation Programme 2017 Results Declared @ Icsi.edu, Know How To Check

ICSI has also published a list of top 25 rank holders who have passed all papers of computer based examination for Foundation programme without exemption in any paper, in one sitting, which was held in June, 2017.
ICSI CS Foundation Results 2017: Ho to check
To check the results the candidates need to logon to the ICSI website, icsi.edu and will have to enter their roll number.
The candidates may follow these steps to check their results:
Step One: Candidates may logon to the official website of ICSI
Step Two: Click on 'Result and Download E-Mark Sheet' link from the homepage
Step Three: Enter your roll number on the next page, submit
Step Four: Check your results
ICSI CS Foundation Results 2017: Rankholders
Tanya Kathuria and Mustafa Mufaddalbhai Sibatra secured first rank in ICSI CS foundation course exam while Avneet Khatter was placed in second rank. Sumit Kumar and Meesha Ashish Kothari secured third rank.
For more updates about the next level of exam, the candidates are advised to check the official website of ICSI.
