ICSI CS Foundation Programme 2017 Results Declared @ Icsi.edu, Know How To Check

1 Share EMAIL PRINT ICSI CS Foundation Programme 2017 Results Declared @ Icsi.edu New Delhi: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI ) has declared Company Secretaries (CS) foundation examination results 2017. The results have been declared at the official website of ICSI, icsi.edu. The candidates who have appeared for ICSI CS foundation exam 2017 may access their results from the official website after entering roll numbers. The ICSI CS foundation exam, which was a computer based test was held on June 3 and June 4 this year.



ICSI has also published a list of top 25 rank holders who have passed all papers of computer based examination for Foundation programme without exemption in any paper, in one sitting, which was held in June, 2017.

ICSI CS Foundation Results 2017: Ho to check

To check the results the candidates need to logon to the ICSI website, icsi.edu and will have to enter their roll number.



The candidates may follow these steps to check their results:



Step One: Candidates may logon to the official website of ICSI

Step Two: Click on 'Result and Download E-Mark Sheet' link from the homepage

Step Three: Enter your roll number on the next page, submit

Step Four: Check your results

ICSI CS Foundation Results 2017: Rankholders

Tanya Kathuria and Mustafa Mufaddalbhai Sibatra secured first rank in ICSI CS foundation course exam while Avneet Khatter was placed in second rank. Sumit Kumar and Meesha Ashish Kothari secured third rank.

ICSI CS Foundation Programme 2017 Results: Rank holders



