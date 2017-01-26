ICSI CS Foundation Programme 2016 Results Are Out, Depak Jain Secures First Rank

New Delhi: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) declared the result of the online examination for the Company Secretaries (CS) Foundation Programme which was held on December 3 and 4, 2016. The exam was conducted in 114 cities across the country. 66.21% candidates passed the foundation programme examination, this session. Deepak Jain from Haryana secured the first rank in the foundation programme and Rashmeet Kaur Chhabra from Chhattisgarh is placed in the second position. Maharashtra's Preeti Rajan Deshmukh and Tamil Nadu's VR Shashanghan Suresh jointly bagged third position.
The next CBT for the CS Foundation Programme will be held on June 3 and 4, 2017.
How to check the results for CS Foundation Programme December 2016:
Step 1: Go to the official website of The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI)
Step 2: Click on the "Foundation Programme Exam Result December - 2016 Session" link given in the homepage
Step 3: Click on "Click here to view Result and Download E-Mark Sheet"
Step 4: On next page open, select the exam details and enter your role number, then click submit
The results page has also published the list of top 25 rank holders who have passed all papers of computer based examination for foundation programme without exemption in any paper, in one sitting, in December, 2016.
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has also notified that the updation of records of this result is likely to be completed by 30th January, 2017. Thereafter, these students who have passed will be able to register online for the Executive stage. After 30th January, 2017 all such passed students have to use the portal https://smash.icsi.in and retrieve their password once on the new platform.
