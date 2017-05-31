ICSI Announces Fee Waiver Scheme For Students From North East India

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) today announced limited time fee waiver scheme for students north eastern states under company secretaries' foundation and executive programme. Under the 'Swavlamban-Samagra Shiksha, Samagra Vikas', students from the region can get free registration from June 1, 2017 to March 31, 2018 for any of the programmes in which the entire course fee would be waived, institute president Shyam Agrawal told newsmen here.The policy is in line with the Centre's policy for inclusive growth of all parts of the country, he said adding "Through this proactive move, the institute is expecting to empower the students of the region."Representation of students from the north east in the institute is very low and if their enrolment increased, the institute would set up an examination centre in the state."We are also launching career awareness programme in various schools and colleges in the state," he added.Institute vice-president Makarand M Lele said the institute has been playing a catalytic role in promoting governance and creating awareness on various critical issues of corporate governance in the country.ICSI has set up a study centre at Rajiv Gandhi University under the commerce department where students could go for their queries.