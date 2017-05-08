ICSE Class 10 Exam 2017 Results Likely To Be Declared On May 15 The ICSE Class X exam, which was earlier scheduled to begin on February 27 and end on March 31, commenced on March 10 and concluded on April 21.

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT ICSE Class 10 Exam 2017 Results Likely To Be Declared On May 15 New Delhi: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is likely to declare ICSE (Class 10) exam results on May 15. Officials from two schools which offer ICSE syllabus told NDTV.com that the results are expected on May 15. The results will be published on the official website of CISCE, cisce.org. The students will have to login with their exam registration ids to access the results. The ICSE examination was delayed after the Election Commission of India declared the state elections to five assemblies.



Last year, the ICSE results were declared on May 6, along with the ISC Class 12 results.



2,015 schools presented candidates in India and abroad for the ICSE Examination in 2016 and 1,68,591 number of candidates appeared for the examination.



ICSE Examination 2016 Data:



Number of Boys passed in ICSE is 91,172

Number of Boys unsuccessful in ICSE is 1,728

Number of Girls passed in ICSE is 74,885

Number of Girls unsuccessful in ICSE is 806

The pass percentage for ICSE is 98.54%.



The pass percentage obtained in the major subjects in the ICSE Examination:



English 99.84%; Bengali 99.95%; Hindi 99.95%; History, Civics & Geography 98.58%; Mathematics 96.77%; Science 98.16%; Commercial Studies 99.22%; Economics 96.48%; Physical Education 100%; Computer Applications 99.99%; Economic Applications 99.97%; Commercial Applications 99.98%;



In 2016, ICSE Examination has been conducted in 63 written subjects of which 22 are Indian languages and 13 are foreign languages.



CISCE conducts Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Indian School Certificate (ISC) examinations.



