ICSE And ISC Time Table 2017 Is Out: Check Here

ICSE and ISC examinations for Classes X and XII have been rescheduled in view of Assembly elections in five states including Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand.

The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class X exam, which was earlier scheduled to begin on February 27 and end on March 31, will now commence on March 10 and conclude on April 21, it said today.



Similarly, the Indian School Certificate (ISC) examination for Class XII, which was scheduled to begin on February 6 and conclude on April 5, will now begin on January 30 and conclude on April 26.



A total of 2,50,871 candidates are registered for the examinations in 2017, with 1,76,327 candidates registered for ICSE examinations and 74,544 for the ISC examinations.



"The timetable for the ISC & ICSE 2017 Examinations is being revised owing to the forthcoming elections to the legislative assemblies of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur & Goa.", said the notice posted earlier in its official website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE), which conducts Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Indian School Certificate (ISC) examinations.



Time Table/ Datesheet for ICSE 2017



The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) is an examination conducted by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, a private, non-governmental board of school education in India, for class 10.



See the Time table/Datesheet Class 10 here:



Time Table/ Datesheet for ISC 2017



See the Time Table/Datesheet for ISC 2017 here:



(With inputs from PTI)



