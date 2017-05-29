ICSE 10th Result Announced; Muskan Abdullah Pathan And Ashwin Rao Top With 99.4 Per Cent CISCE today announced the result for ICSE or class 10 board students in a press conference held at the council's office in Noida. The All India topper this year is Muskan Abdullah Pathan from Hutchings High School, Pune who has scored a coveted 99.4% marks in the exam.

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT ICSE 10th Result Announced; Toppers Score 99.4 Per Cent Marks New Delhi: CISCE today announced the result for ICSE or class 10 board students in a press conference held at the council's office in Noida. The All India topper this year is Muskan Abdullah Pathan from Hutchings High School, Pune who has scored a coveted 99.4% marks in the exam. Sharing the first place with Muskan is Ashwin Rao from St. Paul's Englsih School, JP Nagar, Bengaluru who has also scored 99.4% marks.



The council also declared the result for class 12th or ISC today in which



According to the data revealed by the council this year, a total of 1,75,299 students had appeared for the CISCE ICSE (class 10) exam. The total pass percentage this year is 98.53%. Carrying on the trend of past years, this year too girls have outnumbered boys in passing the class 10 exam.



Read Here: CISCE Announces ISC And ICSE Results 2017



The website server had crashed immediately after the result was declared on the website, and social media was abuzz with complaints from students who were trying to check the result on the website.



Click here for more



CISCE today announced the result for ICSE or class 10 board students in a press conference held at the council's office in Noida. The All India topper this year is Muskan Abdullah Pathan from Hutchings High School, Pune who has scored a coveted 99.4% marks in the exam. Sharing the first place with Muskan is Ashwin Rao from St. Paul's Englsih School, JP Nagar, Bengaluru who has also scored 99.4% marks.The council also declared the result for class 12th or ISC today in which Ananya Maity from Kolkata emerged as All India Toper with 99.5% marks According to the data revealed by the council this year, a total of 1,75,299 students had appeared for the CISCE ICSE (class 10) exam. The total pass percentage this year is 98.53%. Carrying on the trend of past years, this year too girls have outnumbered boys in passing the class 10 exam.The website server had crashed immediately after the result was declared on the website, and social media was abuzz with complaints from students who were trying to check the result on the website.Click here for more Education News