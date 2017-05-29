ICSE 10th And ISC 12th Result 2017 Declared; Check Now At Cisce.org CISCE has announced the result for ICSE (class 10) and ISC (class 12) result on the official website. Students who appeared for the class 10th or class 12th board exam conducted by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination can check their results now.

In class 12, 73,633 candidates appeared for the exams this year.



Students registered with the council will also have the facility to download digitally signed mark statement and passing certificate from the Government of India's DigiLocker facility which has been introduced by the Council from this year.



Right now the official website is crashed so students will have to wait till the site begins functioning again or alternately students can fetch their result through SMS. the process to get result on SMS is explained below.



Where can you check CISCE class 10 and class 12 board result?



How to check ICSE and ISC result 2017? CISCE ICSE, ISC results declared, check now

Step two: Click on the link Results 2017.

Step three: Click on the relevant result link, i.e. ICSE/ISC.

Step four: Enter your Unique Id and captcha code on the screen correctly.

Step five: Submit and view your result.



How to get ICSE and ISC Result on SMS?



For ICSE result 2017

Type ICSE<space>Seven digit unique id and send it to 09248082883.



For ISC result 2017

Type ISC<space> Seven digit unique id and send it to 09248082883.



