ICHR To Undertake Pilot Project On Ram Setu Structures

New Delhi: From October to November, the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) will undertake a pilot project on 'Ram Setu' to archaeologically "ascertain" if the structures were built naturally or were "man-made". ICHR Chairman Y Sudershan Rao, addressing a press conference at ICHR yesterday said the project is completely an ICHR initiative but the council may approach the Centre if needed.
"One of the major projects that we are going to initiate is the Ram Setu pilot project which will seek to ascertain or find out if these structures were results of natural phenomenon or man-made," he said.
The chairman of Indian Council of Historical Research also said that, archaeology experts from Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), research scholars, university students, marine experts, and scientists would be part of the team.
Mr. Rao also said that a nation wide selection process would pick the participants of project from various universities.
According to a report by Press Trust of India, the ICHR will conduct a two week work shop on history of oceanic archaeology on May or June. During the workshop, the council will identify, students, scholars and trainers who could be part of the pilot project.
As per Indian mythology, Ram Setu or Adam's Bridge, was built by an army of monkeys for Lord Rama and his warriors to cross over to Lanka. Asked if the findings would be compared with writings in the epic Ramayana, the chairman said, "Our purpose only is to explore it from archaeological standpoint."
Mr. Rao also said that the project may inspire the government and other stakeholders to take up the project further.
These marine structures, between the coasts of Tamil Naidu and Sri Lanka, have been at the centre of controversy especially since the Sethusamudram shipping canal project.
The Ram Sethu or Adam’s Bridge is a continuous stretch of limestone shoals that runs from Pamban Island near Rameshwaram in South India to Mannar Island off the northern coast of Sri Lanka.
Under the Sethusamudram project, a 83-km-long deep water channel would have been created linking Mannar with Palk Strait by extensive dredging and removal of the limestone shoals which constitute the Sethu.
(With Inputs from PTI)
