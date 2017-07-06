ICAR To Begin Counselling For AIEEA 2017 Qualified Candidates Soon

Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) will begin the online counselling for admission to undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) and PhD programmes soon. The counselling will be held for granting admission in agriculture and allied sciences at Agricultural Universities for the academic session 2017-2018. ICAR result 2017 was declared yesterday at icarexam.net. Candidates who have not checked the result can login to the result portal using registration number and password. ICAR conducts All India Entrance Examination, every year, for admission to UG, PG and PhD courses in agricultural universities.

The Council had delayed the result declaration; initially it was expected to be announced on 30 June. With close to a week's delay in declaring the ICAR result 2017, the Council may shift the counselling as well.

As per the initial schedule released by ICAR, the online counselling is supposed to begin tomorrow. And as of now no change in the schedule has been notified by the council.

Candidates are urged to monitor the official web portal of ICAR for updates in this regard.



