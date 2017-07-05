ICAR Likely To Declare AIEEA Result 2017 Today Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) is likely to declare the results for All India Entrance Examination today. The Council had given a tentative date for the result declaration.

Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) is likely to declare the results for All India Entrance Examination today. The Council had given a tentative date for the result declaration . Candidates who had appeared for the examination should note that the result was earlier scheduled to be declared on 30 June and has been postponed. The official notification posted on the official website of ICAR, the organisation has said that, "The result of AIEEA-UG, AIEEA-PG and AICE-JRF/SRF (PGS) - 2017 are likely to be declared by 5th July, 2017".ICAR had conducted entrance examinations for granting admission to undergraduate, postgraduate and other courses in June. Online registrations for the same had begun in the later part of April 2017.'The online counseling is expected to be held after 1st week of July, 2017.'ICAR 22nd AIEEA-UG-2017 entrance exams to fill 15% seats for Bachelor degrees (100% for NDRI Karnal, RLB CAU, Jhansi, and Dr. RP CAU, Pusa, Bihar).All India Competitive Examination for centralized admission to 25% seats for Ph.D. degree programmes in the field of Agriculture and Allied Sciences conducted along with AIEEA-PG-2017 in AUs and 100% seats of Dr. RP CAU, Pusa, Bihar (other than IARI, IVRI, NDRI & CIFE) and the award of Junior/Senior Research Fellowship (JRF/SRF-PGS).