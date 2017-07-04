ICAR AIEEA UG, PG, AICE JRF SRF Results 2017 To Be Declared On July 5 @ Icar.org.in Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) All India Entrance Examination (AIEEA) UG and PG results will declared on July 5 @ Icar.org.in.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT ICAR AIEEA UG, PG Results 2017 To Be Declared On July 5 @ Icar.org.in New Delhi: Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) All India Entrance Examination (AIEEA) UG and PG results will declared on July 5, ie, tomorrow. In a notification posted on the official website of ICAR, the organisation has said that, "The result of AIEEA-UG, AIEEA-PG and AICE-JRF/SRF (PGS) - 2017 are likely to be declared by 5th July, 2017". The results were earlier planned to be declared on June 30 tentatively. ICAR will also declare AICE JRF SRF Results 2017 tomorrow.



The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) conducted 22nd AIEEA-UG-2017 entrance exams to fill 15% seats for Bachelor degrees (100% for NDRI Karnal, RLB CAU, Jhansi, and Dr. RP CAU, Pusa, Bihar).



AIEEA-PG-2017 entrance exams were conducted to fill 25% seats for Master degrees (100% seats for ICAR Deemed-to-be-Universities, viz., IARI, IVRI, NDRI and CIFE Dr. RPCAU, Pusa Bihar) for Master degrees in universities under ICAR-AU system including Central Agricultural University Imphal; Central Universities with Agricultural faculty (B.H.U., ViswaBharati, Nagaland University, A.M.U. for the academic session 2017-18.



The admissions is being done in the accredited programmes of accredited colleges under the accredited Agricultural Universities only.



AIEEA-UG-2017 does not include admission to Bachelor degree programme in Veterinary Sciences.

All India Competitive Examination for centralized admission to 25% seats for Ph.D. degree programmes in the field of Agriculture and Allied Sciences conducted along with AIEEA-PG-2017 in AUs and 100% seats of Dr. RP CAU, Pusa, Bihar (other than IARI, IVRI, NDRI & CIFE) and the award of Junior/Senior Research Fellowship (JRF/SRF-PGS).



Click here for more



Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) All India Entrance Examination (AIEEA) UG and PG results will declared on July 5, ie, tomorrow. In a notification posted on the official website of ICAR, the organisation has said that, "The result of AIEEA-UG, AIEEA-PG and AICE-JRF/SRF (PGS) - 2017 are likely to be declared by 5th July, 2017". The results were earlier planned to be declared on June 30 tentatively. ICAR will also declare AICE JRF SRF Results 2017 tomorrow.The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) conducted 22nd AIEEA-UG-2017 entrance exams to fill 15% seats for Bachelor degrees (100% for NDRI Karnal, RLB CAU, Jhansi, and Dr. RP CAU, Pusa, Bihar).AIEEA-PG-2017 entrance exams were conducted to fill 25% seats for Master degrees (100% seats for ICAR Deemed-to-be-Universities, viz., IARI, IVRI, NDRI and CIFE Dr. RPCAU, Pusa Bihar) for Master degrees in universities under ICAR-AU system including Central Agricultural University Imphal; Central Universities with Agricultural faculty (B.H.U., ViswaBharati, Nagaland University, A.M.U. for the academic session 2017-18.The admissions is being done in the accredited programmes of accredited colleges under the accredited Agricultural Universities only.AIEEA-UG-2017 does not include admission to Bachelor degree programme in Veterinary Sciences.All India Competitive Examination for centralized admission to 25% seats for Ph.D. degree programmes in the field of Agriculture and Allied Sciences conducted along with AIEEA-PG-2017 in AUs and 100% seats of Dr. RP CAU, Pusa, Bihar (other than IARI, IVRI, NDRI & CIFE) and the award of Junior/Senior Research Fellowship (JRF/SRF-PGS).Click here for more Education News