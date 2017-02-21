ICAI ICMAI December 2016 Term Foundation And Intermediate Results Declared; Check Details Here

New Delhi: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI), which is a Statutory body under an Act of Parliament, has published the results of ICMAIFoundation December 2016 Term Examination, Intermediate December 2016 Term Examination and Final December 2016 Term Examination in the official results website of ICAI. Result for December 2016 Term of examination will be available from 21-Feb-2017 late evening at the following servers: http://www.examicai.in and https://www.examicmai.org.
"The results of Dec 2016 term of Examination of The Institute of Cost Accountants of India have been declared today. The Institute conducts Intermediate / Final Examination twice in a year i.e. in June and December", said a press release from The Institute of Cost Accountants of India.
"As announced by CMA Manas Kumar Thakur, President of the ICAI, the pass percentage for Intermediate and Final under 2012 syllabus is 9.09% and 12.71% respectively", added the statement.
An earlier notification in the institute website has said that the results are going to be released today.
ICAI ICMAI December 2016 Term Foundation And Intermediate Results: How To check
Follow these steps to check your results;
Step One:
Go to any of these websites; http://www.examicai.in, https://www.examicmai.org
Step Two:
Click on "Check your result online" given below to these results of your choice: Foundation Result December 2016 Term Examination, Intermediate Result December 2016 Term Examination and Final Result December 2016 Term Examination
Step Three:
Enter your registration number in the next window
Step Four:
Check your results
