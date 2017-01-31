ICAI Results Of CA Intermediate IPCC November 2016 To Be Out Today: Click Here To Know The Details

The result of the Chartered Accountants (CA) Intermediate - Integrated Professional Competence Course (IPCC) Examination held in November, 2016 will be published on Tuesday, the 31st January 2017 around 6.00 P.M. and the merit list (candidates securing a minimum of 55% and above marks and up to the maximum of 50th Rank on all India basis) will also be available on the official exam website of the Institute Of Chartered Accountants Of India: icaiexam.icai.org. The candidates can go to this website and check their results. ICAI had earlier released the results of Chartered Accountants Final Examination held in November 2016 and Common Proficiency Test (CPT) held in December 2016 on January 17.



Arrangements made for ICAI CA Intermediate IPC November 2016 Results



Results via E-mail:



Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has made all the arrangements for the students of Intermediate (IPC) Examination, if they want to get their results through email. The email registering window was open from January 27. The results will be provided to them through their registered email addresses. The registered candidates will get their results immediately after the declaration of the results.



Results via SMS:



Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has also made arrangements to access the results of CA Intermediate IPC November 2016 through SMS and this has been facilitated by India Times.

For getting your results of CA Intermediate IPC November 2016 through SMS candidates should type: CAINTER(Space)XXXXXX (where XXXXXX is the six digit Intermediate (IPC) Examination roll number of the candidate). e.g. CAINTER 302971 and send the message to 58888 - for all mobile services.



Results via ICAI website:



Apart from the above arrangements, candidate can also access the result at the website icaiexam.icai.org. Follow these steps to get your results:



How to check the ICAI results of the Chartered Accountants (CA) Intermediate - Integrated Professional Competence Course (IPCC) Examination held in November, 2016



Step One: Open icaiexam.icai.org

Step Two: You will see "Intermediate (IPC) Examination : NOV 2016" and "Intermediate (IPC) Examination - UNITS : NOV 2016" headings under 'Check results' and "Intermediate (IPC) Examination : NOV 2016" under 'CHECK MERIT LIST'.

Step Three: Check your results after entering registration no. or PIN no. along with your roll number.



