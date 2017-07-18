ICAI CA Final And CPT Result 2017 Released; Check At Icaiexam.icai.org

A total of 1,32,007 students appeared in the CA final examination and 93,262 students appeared in the CPT exam.
How to check CA Final Exam and CPT result?
Go to ICAI website: Icaiexam.icai.org
Click on the CA Final Exam Result/CPT Result link.
Enter your registration number or Pin number and exam roll number.
Enter captcha code provided.
Click on 'Check Result' and view your result.
Students who had registered for the result to be sent on their email id would also have received their result with the declaration of the result on the website.
The result can also be obtained through SMS. To get result on your phone send an SMS to 58888 in the following format:
For CA final exam result type CAFNL <space> Your six digit final exam roll number
For CPT result type CACPT <space> Your six digit CPT roll number
