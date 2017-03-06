IBPS RRB CWE V Results Declaration Process In Progress

New Delhi: According to a statement posted in the IBPS website recently, the Declaration of Result and Provisional Allotment of IBPS RRB CWE V will happen soon. "All the candidates and constituents are hereby informed that the processing of the result /provisional allotment of RRBs-CWE -V is in progress", said the statement from Institute of Banking Personnel Selection. IBPS had earlier published the score cards of the Common Recruitment Process (CWE) Regional Rural Bank (RRB) V Officers Scale I, II and III on December 27, 2016.
IBPS in its latest ""new important notice" requested the candidates to visit the institute's official website periodically to know the status of Declaration of Result/Provisional Allotment of RRBs-CWE-V.
It also said that individual queries regarding IBPS RRB CWE V will not be entertained by IBPS.
Candidates who have been shortlisted in the main examination CWE- RRB-V were subsequently called for an Interview which was co-ordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Bank with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with the appropriate authority. Interviews were conducted at select centres.
