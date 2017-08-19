i5 Entrepreneurship Summit Begins At IIM Indore The largest entrepreneurship summit in Central India, i5 Summit 2017, is being held by Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore on August 19-20, 2017.

Indore: The largest entrepreneurship summit in Central India, i5 Summit 2017, is being held by Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore on August 19-20, 2017. As a result of this unique collaboration, budding entrepreneurs get to interact with the start-up fraternity and industry experts through panel discussions, speaker series, informal meets and certified workshops, said a statement from IIM Indore.



The most eagerly awaited events in the summit are Get Funded, Social Entrepreneur and Startup Expo.



In Get Funded and Social Entrepreneur, shortlisted startups pitch their business idea to investors and obtain funding offers, while in Startup Expo entrepreneurs from all over India get to showcase their brand.



In the past, the summit has hosted industry stalwarts such as Mr. Bibop Gresta, COO of Hyperloop and Mr. Mohandas Pai, Ex-CFO of Infosys, and is looking forward to an even bigger and better edition this year.



Mr. Aaron Friedland, co-founder and Executive Director of The Walking School Bus, an organisation that aims at improving access to education worldwide, will be sharing his experiences in the social sphere.



Mr. Venktesh Shukla, Ex-Chair, TiE Global, will be sharing the insights garnered from playing several roles, such as those of an executive, investor, board member and advisor.



Speakers for the summit include Mr. Manish Advani, Mahindra SSG- Marketing Head; Mr. Rajiv Srivatsa, Co-founder, Urban Ladder; Mr. Sharad Sharma, Founder, iSpirit; Mr. Anubhav Modi of Bira91; Mr. Vikas Mehta, CMO, MullenLowe Lintas Group; Ms. Chaitali Moitra, MD, Harper Collins India; Mr. S Subramanyeswar, Chief Strategy Officer, Lowe Lintas; Mr. Arun Thukral, MD & CEO, Axis Securities; Mr. Vaibhav Agarwal, Founder and CEO, Inc42; Mr. Tushar Chhabra, Founder, CRON Systems; Mr. Varun Raina, Marketing Head, Airbnb and Mr. Dheeraj Sinha, Chief Strategy Officer, Leo Burnett, among others.



The summit has exciting rewards in store for participants.



Earlier, startups had raised INR 23 million in funding, and this year, Get Funded is going international with sponsorship of 2 startups that will get selected internationally in the Level 4 of 100 Open Startups in 3 locations- Europe, North America and Brazil. Additionally, 2 startups stand to win months of office space worth Rs.60,000 in Incuspaze.



i5 Summit aims to provide these opportunities to ideate, innovate, inspire, induce and invest in ideas to take them to the next level.



