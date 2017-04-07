'I Have Full Faith And Trust In My Team', Says AMU Vice Chancellor On FIR Against University Officials

Aligarh: After an FIR has been registered against the Pro-Vice Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and two other senior officials in connection with violence on campus in which two persons were killed in April last year, Vice Chancellor, Lt General Zameer Uddin Shah today gave clarification on the alleged cases of murder, rioting and criminal conspiracy. The FIR was filed on the basis of allegations made by Mohammad Zorez, a research scholar, who is also one of the accused in the case and is out on bail.



Reacting on the reports alluding to a conspiracy hatched by the Pro Vice Chancellor, Brigadier S Ahmad Ali and Proctor, Professor M Mohsin Khan to eliminate him with the specific purpose of becoming the Vice-Chancellor, General Shah said that nothing could be more outlandish or ridiculous.



"I have full faith and trust in my team comprising the Pro Vice Chancellor, Proctor, Registrar, Dean Students' Welfare and Finance Officer. They have served the University with total loyalty. They are not aligned with any group," said General Shah adding that if they had done anything like that, he would never have hesitated in removing them from his team.



He further said that the accusation is preposterous and a work of fiction designed to create confusion and damage the image of Aligarh Muslim University.



"I have never felt threatened from any members of my team, with particular reference to the Pro-Vice-Chancellor or Proctor," further said the Vice Chancellor.



He specifically pointed out that the allegation comes from Zorez, who himself was involved in violence and arson for which he has already been charged by police and has recently come out from jail on bail. The Vice Chancellor maintained that he has never sought any protection or help from Zorez.



"Zorez's reference to me on this account is false and fabricated. All allegations levelled by him are false, fabricated and malicious just to save him from persecution of his misconduct as captured by the cameras in the Proctor's Office," stated General Shah.



He has also stated that the allegations against the Pro Vice Chancellor, the Proctor, the Deputy Proctor and others should be dismissed with the contempt it deserves.



