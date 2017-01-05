Human Resource Development Ministry Holds Discussions On Proposed 20 World Class Varsities

Senior functionaries of the HRD ministry today held deliberations on the regulations for the proposed 20 'world class universities' that were announced in the 2016-17 budget by the government.In the meeting which was headed by HRD minister Prakash Javadekar, the aspects related to autonomy and regulations for these universities were finalised, official sources said.It was also discussed whether words- 'world class' be used in the nomenclature for these institutes. Sources said rather they may be called institutes of excellence.Giving more flexibility to the regulations through suggestions like bringing down the corpus fund for these institutes etc, sources said.It is learnt that the number of minimum students in these institutes was also deliberated upon in the meeting.The HRD ministry plans to create 20 world class institutions, 10 in public educational institutions and 10 private.