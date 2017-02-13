Huge Transformation In School Education, Claims Delhi Government

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party led Delhi government claimed huge transformation in school education saying that it has revived most of its schools with new infrastructure and created an atmosphere conducive to studies - among several initiatives to raise the education standards in the state. Aam Admi Party had earlier used its 'Delhi Model of Education' in campaigns in recently concluded Punjab and Goa assembly elections where the aiming for high. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who also handles the Education portfolio tweeted and retweeted several achievements of his government as his government is completing two years in power.
Delhi government had on last month inaugurated the national capital's first 'Model' government school with "state-of-the-art" facilities and infrastructure and it featured in the tableau of the state in republic day parade.
According to a report by IANS, Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya on Deendayal Upadhyaya Marg has become the first Delhi government school to boast of audio-visual teaching aids, projectors in classrooms, besides a swanky new building with all conveniences.
Government built some 8,000 schoolrooms since taking office in February 2015 and plans to add an equal number within one-and-half years. The number of schoolrooms built so far amount to constructing some 200 new schools, Manish Sisodia told IANS.
The Delhi government in its 2015-16 Budget allocated Rs 9,836 crore for the education sector. It increased the spending in its 2016-17 Budget, allocating Rs 10,690 crore for education -- 23 per cent of the total Budget.
"Chunauti 2018" programme launched by Delhi government which aims at enabling students, especially of Class 9, to overcome the adverse effects of the 'No Detention' policy and raise their ability to read.
The government yesterday celebrated the culmination of 'Reading Melas' with 'success ceremonies' being held in several parks, government schools and other community spaces. "The 'Reading Melas' are a remarkable example of the transformative consequence that a partnership between the government and community can achieve. The vision of the Education Department was implemented by the parents of the children studying in government schools through SMCs [school management committees], with the support of the Department. I am elated by the scale of success achieved by the Reading Melas," said Manish Sisodia according IANS.
(With Inputs from IANS)
