HSBTE Diploma Results (December Exam) Declared At Hsbte.org.in

New Delhi: Fresh updates have been announced regarding the HSBTE Dec Result 2016. Haryana State Board of Technical Education (HSBTE) has announced the Diploma results for the exam held in December 2016. Candidates who had appeared for the examination should now login to the official portal of HSBTE (result.hsbte.com) and check their performance. In case there is technical issue, which is obvious due to huge traffic, you can check the result after a while. Details in this regard can be found below.
Haryana State Board of Technical Education (HSBTE) has declared the result a bit earlier. The Board had announced previously that the results will be made available, for students to access, on 25 February.
Since the result has already been declared, students must definitely be in a rush to check their performance. Out of impatience and sheer eagerness to see the result, students should not compromise on their online security.
How to check HSBTE Result?
Candidates should note that the results have been formally declared on the official portal of HSBTE. Candidates can retrieve the HSBTE Diploma course results following the steps given below:
Go to the official online portal of HSBTE at result.hsbte.com or hsbte.org.in
Enter your roll number (it is the one the Board had allotted you for the examination)
Confirm validation
Search for the HSBTE Dec Result 2016 for Diploma Courses
Candidates should make sure that the details submitted is correct, else they may lose their time and effort retrying the same process.
Candidates are further suggested to check the result from the official website only.
