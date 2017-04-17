HSBTE 2017: Date Sheet For May Exam Released At Hsbte.org.in

14 Shares EMAIL PRINT HSBTE May 2017 Exam Date Sheet Released New Delhi: Haryana State Board of Technical Education (HSBTE) has released the date sheet for May 2017 exam. The examination schedule has been released for 36 disciplines. Candidates can find the complete date sheet in an excel sheet format at the official website of HSBTE at hsbte.org.in. Haryana State Board of Technical Education (HSBTE) has released the date sheet for May 2017 exam. The examination schedule has been released for 36 disciplines. Candidates can find the complete date sheet in an excel sheet format at the official website of HSBTE at hsbte.org.in. The exam will be held in morning and evening shifts. The morning shift will start at 9.00 am and evening shift will commence from 2.00 pm. HSBTE has released the date sheet branchwise, datewise and codewise.



The exam will begin on 9 May 2017; exam for industrial safety paper will start on 11 May 2017. The examination will primarily begin with Pharmaceutics-I, Chem. Process Ind., Paper Making - I, Comm. Engg., Design of Dies & Moulds-II, Recruit. & Training Pract., Bus. Ethics & Values, Book Keeping & Accountancy-III, Principles of Rolling, Foundry Tech. II, Packaging of Food Products & Beverages, Surface Preparation, Adv. Microproc. And other subjects.



How to download HSBTE May 2017 Exam Time Table?

Go to the official website of HSBTE at hsbte.org.in

Click on the link "Datesheet for May 2017 Exam"

Download the time table in excel sheet

Save a copy of it



Candidates must go through the date sheet properly and check for the exam dates of their respective branches and subjects. Candidates must also check with the subject code as well.



Click here for more



Haryana State Board of Technical Education (HSBTE) has released the date sheet for May 2017 exam. The examination schedule has been released for 36 disciplines. Candidates can find the complete date sheet in an excel sheet format at the official website of HSBTE at hsbte.org.in. Haryana State Board of Technical Education (HSBTE) has released the date sheet for May 2017 exam. The examination schedule has been released for 36 disciplines. Candidates can find the complete date sheet in an excel sheet format at the official website of HSBTE at hsbte.org.in. The exam will be held in morning and evening shifts. The morning shift will start at 9.00 am and evening shift will commence from 2.00 pm. HSBTE has released the date sheet branchwise, datewise and codewise.The exam will begin on 9 May 2017; exam for industrial safety paper will start on 11 May 2017. The examination will primarily begin with Pharmaceutics-I, Chem. Process Ind., Paper Making - I, Comm. Engg., Design of Dies & Moulds-II, Recruit. & Training Pract., Bus. Ethics & Values, Book Keeping & Accountancy-III, Principles of Rolling, Foundry Tech. II, Packaging of Food Products & Beverages, Surface Preparation, Adv. Microproc. And other subjects.Go to the official website of HSBTE at hsbte.org.inClick on the link "Datesheet for May 2017 Exam"Download the time table in excel sheetSave a copy of itCandidates must go through the date sheet properly and check for the exam dates of their respective branches and subjects. Candidates must also check with the subject code as well.Click here for more Education News