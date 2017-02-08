HRD Ministry Forms Sub-Panel Of CABE To Boost Girls' Education

Hyderabad: The Union HRD Ministry has constituted a sub-committee of Central Advisory Board of Education (CABE) under Chairmanship of Telangana's Deputy Chief Minister to look into issues of girl's education. The terms of reference of the sub-committee would be to examine the reasons for low participation of girls in education, including the socio-economic factors with resultant gender bias, and suggest ways to reduce gender disparity so as to achieve better gender parity index, an official release said here today. The sub-committee, to be chaired by Telangana's Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Kadiyam Srihari, would also assess the current status of girls' enrolment across the country at primary, upper primary, secondary education and senior secondary levels.
It will analyse girls' participation at all levels of school education across socio-economic groups of SC/ST, minorities and in rural-urban areas and reduce existing educational disparities among them.
It will also examine the existing schemes, measures and incentives aimed at enhancing girls' participation and ensuring their retention in education and suggest improvements and modifications in the existing schemes.
The sub-committee will further look into the issues of safety of girl students in schools, particularly in residential schools and hostels.
It will also identify infrastructure gaps such as non-availability and/or non-functionality of girls toilets which impede retention of girl students and compile best practices adopted by states/UTs for raising standards of girls education.
The sub-committee shall hold consultations with the Central/state governments and other stakeholders and submit its report to the Union government within one year from the date of its constitution, the release added.
