HPCET 2017: Application Begins For Admission To HPTU; Last Date To Apply April 29

EMAIL PRINT HPCET 2017: Application Begins For Admission To HPTU New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU) has begun the application process for admission to various technical and professional courses. The admission is conducted through Himachal Pradesh Common Entrance Test (HPCET) 2017. The last date to apply for HPCET 2017 is April 29. HPCET will be an offline exam and will be conducted separately for each course being offered through HPCET. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam online through HPTU official website. The University will tentatively release the result for the entrance exam by the end of May.



Important Dates



Last date for application through HPTU website: April 29, 2017



Examination date for B.Tech. B.Pharm., M.Tech. and M.Pharm. : May 13, 2017



Examination date for MBA and MCA: May 14, 2017



Result declaration: May 29, 2017 (tentative)



Note: HPTU will release the answer key for each paper on the evening of the examination day.



Application Process



Candidates can fill the application form through the HPTU official website (himtu.ac.in). Candidates must make sure that the details filled in the application form are correct since no change in the application form will be allowed, once you submit the application form.



To complete the application process, candidates would need to pay a non-refundable application fee. The candidates who belong to the SC, ST or Below Poverty Line (BPL) category have to pay a one-time application fee of Rs. 1400. The application fee for candidates who belong to general category is Rs. 1550.



Candidates are required to take a printout of completed application form and get it duly signed by parent/guardian. The signed copy must be sent to the following address before May 1, 2017:



The Controller of Examination

Himachal Pradesh Technical University

Gandhi Chowk

Hamirpur (HP) 177001



Note: Candidates can also send a pdf file of the completed application form via email to himtuadmission@gmail.com.



Click here for more



Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU) has begun the application process for admission to various technical and professional courses. The admission is conducted through Himachal Pradesh Common Entrance Test (HPCET) 2017. The last date to apply for HPCET 2017 is April 29. HPCET will be an offline exam and will be conducted separately for each course being offered through HPCET. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam online through HPTU official website. The University will tentatively release the result for the entrance exam by the end of May.Last date for application through HPTU website: April 29, 2017Examination date for B.Tech. B.Pharm., M.Tech. and M.Pharm. : May 13, 2017Examination date for MBA and MCA: May 14, 2017Result declaration: May 29, 2017 (tentative)HPTU will release the answer key for each paper on the evening of the examination day.Candidates can fill the application form through the HPTU official website (himtu.ac.in). Candidates must make sure that the details filled in the application form are correct since no change in the application form will be allowed, once you submit the application form.To complete the application process, candidates would need to pay a non-refundable application fee. The candidates who belong to the SC, ST or Below Poverty Line (BPL) category have to pay a one-time application fee of Rs. 1400. The application fee for candidates who belong to general category is Rs. 1550.Candidates are required to take a printout of completed application form and get it duly signed by parent/guardian. The signed copy must be sent to the following address before May 1, 2017:The Controller of ExaminationHimachal Pradesh Technical UniversityGandhi ChowkHamirpur (HP) 177001Candidates can also send a pdf file of the completed application form via email to himtuadmission@gmail.com.Click here for more Education News