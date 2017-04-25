HPBOSE Likely To Release Class 12 Board Exam Result Today

New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) is likely to declare the result for class 12 board exam today. Various media outlets have claimed that the result will be declared today on the official website however there has been no official notice or statement from the HPBOSE officials. An official from the board had confirmed on the phone that the result would not be released before April 25 but did not provide a set date for result declaration.
The ambiguity about the result declaration date has kept students on their toes as the HPBOSE class 12 board exam was shrouded in controversies this year with the board cancelling two papers due to charges of misconduct and cheating.
The result will be declared on the HPBOSE official website, that is hpbose.org. Students who appeared for the exam would need their roll number to check their results. The result declaration will be followed by the beginning of the application process for revaluation and rechecking. Students who are not satisfied with their result can apply for revaluation and/or rechecking and must check the process and deadline immediately after getting the result.
Almost every state board and national education boards start declaring class 12 board exams around this time as it coincides with the beginning of admission process in under graduate courses in all major central and state universities in the country. Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education recently declared the result for class 10 board exam and official confirmation on class 12 board exam is awaited.
