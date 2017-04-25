HPBOSE Class 12 Board Exam Results Declared; Check At Hpbose.org

HPBOSE Class 12 Board Exam Results: How To Check
Here's how you can check your result:
Step one: Go to HPBOSE official website: hpbose.org
Step two: Click on the Results tab/ link.
Step three: In the results page you would find a link to check class 12 board result for Regular/ Compartmental/ Additional/ Diploma. Click on the given link.
Step four: Select examination from the dropdown menu.
Step five: Enter your exam roll number and check your result.
Download your result and keep the result copy safe as it may come in handy while applying to various UG programs at different universities in case of delay in obtaining board generated mark sheet.
Currently the server for HPBOSE official website is down and consequently is a nuisance to students who would be trying to check their results. It is advised that the students wait some time before retrying to access their results.
HPBOSE officials had earlier confirmed to us that the results would be out on or after April 25.
