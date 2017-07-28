HP TET 2017: Tentative Schedule And Exam Structure; Check Here Based on the previous year schedules, it can be assumed that Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HP TET) will be conducted in October 2017. Ideally the application process for HP TET 2017 should start by the mid of August.

Based on the previous year schedules, it can be assumed that Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HP TET) will be conducted in October 2017. Ideally the application process for HP TET 2017 should start by the mid of August. HP TET exam will be conducted for selection for teachers for primary classes in Government schools in Himachal Pradesh. The Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test is organised and managed by the Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE).



HP TET 2017 Tentative Schedule



Based on the HP TET Timeline last year, here’s the tentative schedule for this year:

Commencement of Application Process: Mid of August 2017

Admit Cards availability: September 2017

Exam date: September-October 2017



About HP TET



HP TET is conducted for recruitment of various categories of teachers – JBT, Shastri, TGT (Non-Medical), TGT (Medical), TGT(Arts), and Language Teacher. The question paper will be different for each category.



There will be one objective type question paper with 150 questions, each carrying one mark. The exam duration will be 150 minutes. There will b eno negative marking for wrong answers. The minimum qualifying marks for the test is 60 per cent for general category candidates.



The question paper will be set in both Hindi and English. In case of Shastri exam, the paper will be partly in Hindi and partly in Sanskrit. The question paper for Punjabi/Urdu language teacher will be in Punjabi/Urdu/English only.



Click here for more









