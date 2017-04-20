HP Board HPBOSE Class 12 Exam 2017: Result Expected To Be Out Soon

HP Board HPBOSE Class 12 Exam 2017: Result Expected To Be Out Soon New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) class 12 (Plus Two) results are likely to be published soon. Though reports suggested the April 25 as the tentative date for the results, some reports today suggested that the results of HPBOSE Class 12 results will be published anytime soon. The results of HP Board plus two exams will be published in the official website of HPBOSE, hpbose.org.



This year,



According to allegations, the question paper for class 12 board exam for Physics and Computer Science were stolen from the examination centre at Government Senior Secondary School, Nichar in Kinnaur district. The incident led to apprehension about the exam and possible paper leak. The matter was brought to the notice of HPBOSE by the principal of the school.



The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Virbhadra Singh has also made a suo moto statement in the state Assembly regarding the matter.



The Himachal Class 12 Results will be announced for over 1 lakh students. The board has conducted Class 12th examination from 3rd March to 28th March, 2017 in 1846 centres all across Himachal Pradesh.



HPBOSE Class 12 Exam 2017 Result: How to check



The students who are waiting for the results can check the results following these steps:



Step One:



Go to the official website of HP Board, hpbose.org.



Step Two:



Click on the "HPBOSE Class 12 Exam 2017 Result" link given there



Step Three:



Enter your roll number



Step Four:



See your results



