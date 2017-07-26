HNBGU BA, BSc 3rd Year Results 2017 Declared Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University (HNBGU) has declared the BA and BSc third year results on the official website and also on the official results website, India Results.

HNBGU BA, BSc 3rd Year Results 2017 Declared New Delhi: Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University (HNBGU), Uttarakhand has declared the BA and BSc third year results on the official website and also on the official results website, India Results. The results of these two exams can be accesses from the official websiteof HNBGU by entering the exam roll numbers. The HNBDU BA and BSc third years are also available on indiaresults.com website and can be accessed from their by entering roll number or your names.



According to the latest results which are published, Bachelor of Science Degree and Bachelor of Arts - Degree results have been published now.



Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University (HNBGU)



Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University (HNBGU) was established as a State University vide U.P. State Government notification no. (10)/(865)/15/(75)(85)/64 dated 23 November 1973.



The University has subsequently been upgraded to Central University by an Act of Parliament i.e. the Central Universities Act 2009. The University has thus been entrusted with new responsibilities to guide its students, faculty and all other stakeholders to achieve excellence in academics and strive for all round development of students.



Since its inception, the University has shown commitment towards regional and community development which is inherent in its teaching courses, research agenda and other outreach and extension initiatives. The synergy derived from circumstances of its genesis still inspires and promotes its vision for future.



