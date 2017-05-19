HMT Machine Tools Limited: Recruitment Open For Managerial Posts HMT Machine Tools Limited has released job notification for recruiting eligible candidates in the field of Finance, HR and Legal.

HMT Machine Tools Limited: Recruitment Open For Managerial Posts New Delhi: HMT Machine Tools Limited has released job notification for recruiting eligible candidates in the field of Finance, HR and Legal. The recruitment is open for the posts of General Manager, Joint General Manager, Deputy General Manager, Assistant Manager and Manager. 'The Company offers challenging career opportunities to Engineering (in various disciplines), Finance & HR Professionals in its Manufacturing Units at Bangalore (Karnataka), Kalamassery (Kerala), Hyderabad (A.P), Ajmer (Rajasthan) located all over India.' Other details of the job can be found below.



The recruiting body seeks applications from Indian nationals with required qualification (as mentioned in the official notification) with minimum 60% marks.



Applicants must submit Rs 500 (in the form of DD drawn in favour of HMT Machine Tools Limited on any Scheduled Bank payable at Bangalore) as fee.



Applications, in the prescribed format, must be sent to The Deputy General Manager (MP/HR), HMT Machine Tools Limited, HMT Bhavan, No. 59, Bellary Road, Bangalore - 560 032 before 10 June 2017.



Applicants should not forget to send a set of self attested photocopies of the relevant certificates in proof of qualification, age, category, experience etc. along with the application form. Along with this, the application must also have a passport size photograph affixed. Other details can be found from the official notification.



Candidates can check the official notification released at http://www.hmtmachinetools.com



