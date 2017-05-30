Hindi Sevi Samman: President Presents Award To Japanese Professor For Promoting The Launguage The President of India, Pranab Mukherjee presented the Hindi Sevi Samman Awards for the year 2015 today at a function held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT President Presents Award To Japanese Professor For Promoting Hindi New Delhi: The President of India, Pranab Mukherjee presented the Hindi Sevi Samman Awards for the year 2015 today at a function held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the presence of Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister of Human Resource Development and other dignitaries, said statement from the Government. Hindi Scholars from Japan and the United States of America are among 26 individuals given awards by President Pranab Mukherjee for promoting Hindi language.



Minister of State for Human Resource Development, Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey was also present at the occassion.



The



These Awards were instituted by Central Hindi Institute, Agra in 1989. The scholars received awards in 12 different categories for their contribution in the field of Hindi language and literature, said the statement.



Fujii Takeshi (Japan) and Gabriela Nik Ilieva (US) were presented the George Grearson Award for promoting Hindi language, reported Press Trust of India.



Also, Pushpita Avasthi (the Netherlands) and Padmesh Gupta (London) were honoured under Padma Bhushan Moturi Satyanarayan award category.



(With Inputs from PTI)



Click here for more





The President of India, Pranab Mukherjee presented the Hindi Sevi Samman Awards for the year 2015 today at a function held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the presence of Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister of Human Resource Development and other dignitaries, said statement from the Government. Hindi Scholars from Japan and the United States of America are among 26 individuals given awards by President Pranab Mukherjee for promoting Hindi language.Minister of State for Human Resource Development, Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey was also present at the occassion.The Hindi Sevi Samman award carries Rs five lakh each, a citation and a shawl.These Awards were instituted by Central Hindi Institute, Agra in 1989. The scholars received awards in 12 different categories for their contribution in the field of Hindi language and literature, said the statement.Fujii Takeshi (Japan) and Gabriela Nik Ilieva (US) were presented the George Grearson Award for promoting Hindi language, reported Press Trust of India.Also, Pushpita Avasthi (the Netherlands) and Padmesh Gupta (London) were honoured under Padma Bhushan Moturi Satyanarayan award category.(With Inputs from PTI)Click here for more Education News