Himachal Pradesh Board Cancels Class XII Physics, Computer Science Papers

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has cancelled Physics and Computer science paper of Class 12 following theft of question papers from a centre.Some question papers and answer sheets were allegedly stolen from the examination centre at Government Senior Secondary School, Nichar in Kinnaur district, raising apprehension that the papers might have been leaked.The matter came to notice of HPBOSE when the principal of the school informed about the theft.Deputy Commissioner, Kinnaur, Naresh Kumar has placed the principal of the said school, Centre Superintendent, Deputy Superintendent and Chowkidar under suspension and an FIR has also been registered at Bhaba Nagar police station in the matter.Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh also made a suo moto statement in the state Assembly on the theft of the question papers.He told the House that the double lock of the cupboard in the school was found broken and 60 papers of each subject and some answer sheets were found missing.The examination of the two subjects has been cancelled in all 1,846 centers and a departmental enquiry has also been ordered. The Director, Higher Education would conduct the enquiry and action would be taken against those found guilty, the Chief Minister said.The Physics paper was scheduled for today while the Computer science paper was to be held on March 21. The fresh dates for the examination would be announced soon, a spokesman of the board said.